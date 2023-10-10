TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 10, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (3-3; 2-1 American) head coach Alex Golesh met with the media to discuss Saturday’s opponent, Florida Atlantic (2-3; 1-0 American) provide injury updates and more.The Bulls will face FAU for the fifth time overall and first since the Owls came to Tampa in 2013 and posted a 28-10 in Willie Taggart’s first season leading USF.

Following Golesh at the podium are center Mike Lofton and defensive tackle Rashad Cheney.

USF returns home for the first time since Sept. 23 (vs. Rice) looking for their first homecoming win since a 2019 victory over BYU.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN2.

Watch and listen to everything said during the press conference in the media player below.