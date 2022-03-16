Bulls TE target Jones impresses at RCS Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE- Tampa area tight end DJ Jones made the trip across the state to the Rivals Camp Series event in the Miami area on Sunday. Bulls Insider caught up with the Hillsborough HS tight end to get his thoughts on USF and his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news