South Florida added another piece for the 2024 season with the commitment of senior defensive tackle Decarius Hawthorne via AAC rival FAU. Hawthrone was a regular defensive tackle for the Owls last season and he saved his best performance of his career for USF last year when he had 1.5 sacks against the Bulls off the bench. Over the 2023 season, Hawthorne played just under 300 snaps with a PFF College rating of 67.2 for the season.