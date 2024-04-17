Bulls add FSU transfer forward De'Ante Green for 2024-25 season
Kelly Quinlan
•
BullsInsider
Publisher
South Florida stayed in the state of Florida with the latest transfer portal pickup adding former Florida State forward De'Ante Green on Wednesday evening. Green started 20 games and played in 31 games for the Noles last season averaging 4.5 points per game in just under 12 minutes per game in his sophomore season.
He will have two additional years of eligibility to play in Tampa. Green was a key piece of FSU's rotation early in the season before his minutes trailed off in ACC play after Jaylan Gainey became available.
“Green was trending as a potential top 100 prospect in high school before he had a difficult ACL tear in January of his senior year. Now healthy, he is a fluid, bouncy power forward with range on his jumper. Some post players will be bigger, stronger than him. It will be interesting to see what he accomplishes at USF if he gets a starting role.” — Jacey Zembal
Green made a triumphant comeback in his freshman season playing 12 games for the Noles before his strides last season earned him a starting nod much of the time. In Tampa he will look to fill the void created by the departure of Kasean Pryor to the transfer porta.