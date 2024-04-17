South Florida stayed in the state of Florida with the latest transfer portal pickup adding former Florida State forward De'Ante Green on Wednesday evening. Green started 20 games and played in 31 games for the Noles last season averaging 4.5 points per game in just under 12 minutes per game in his sophomore season.

He will have two additional years of eligibility to play in Tampa. Green was a key piece of FSU's rotation early in the season before his minutes trailed off in ACC play after Jaylan Gainey became available.