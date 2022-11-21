TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 20, 2022) -- South Florida opens play in the Sunshine Slam against future American Athletic Conference member The University of Alabama at Birmingham Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Bulls will face either Georgia or Saint Joseph's on Tuesday.

The Opponent : The Blazers are the reigning Conference USA Champions, tallied a school record 27 victories and played in the NCAA Tournament last season. UAB returns eight players from last season including four starters. UAB was picked to finish first in Conference USA by the league's coaches.

Jordan “Jelly” Walker is dynamic and will chuck it at the bucket from anywhere. A high volume shooter, Walker won’t be discouraged by a few misses, he ranked No. 3 Nationally in three-pointers made last season. Walker is very good off the bounce and can dance with it. His hesitation move is deadly. Walker was the 2022 CUSA POY and was selected as the CUSA Preseason Player of the Year by the league's coaches. He is as competitive as it gets and a very gifted scorer.

Trey Jemison is a big, strong physical post with good length. He scores mainly on post ups and put-backs. Jemison wants to get to his left shoulder for a jump hook and he has very nice touch and range on it. At the other end of the court, the 6-foot-11, 260-pounder is a hard guy to finish over inside. USF cannot allow him to get deep post position. Meet him early and push him out. Tchewa has to defend Jemison without getting in foul trouble.

Eric Gaines is a driver who is looking to attack the rim in transition or half-court and finish above the rim. Gaines was very good at getting to the FT line last season at LSU. This year he has 12 attempts in three games. He is not a good three-point shooter but do not give him dare shots.

K.J. Buffen is a long hard playing forward who is very active. He will set ball screens to roll, most comfortable scoring at the basket or 12-17 foot jumpers. Has a low release on his jumpers. Scores often off drop-offs and stick-backs. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Buffen was the Blazers second best offensive rebounder last season.

The Blazers like to play fast and they share the ball well. UAB is averaging 81.6 possessions, 19 assists and 96 points per game. They averaged over 80 points per game last season to lead CUSA.

Defensively UAB is mostly man (93%) and they will press after made baskets mixing it up from a man press, nuisance zone and a trapping zone press. They press into a 2-3 and into a 1-3-1. UAB tends to play zone to defend baseline out of bounds (BLOB) plays. They will stab at the ball to create turnovers in order to turn defense into offense and get out in transition.



