The Bearcats are on a two-game winning streak with their last victory coming at SMU last Saturday.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Cincinnati:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (8-10; 1-4) vs. Cincinnati (13-6; 4-2)

Date: Wed. Jan. 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN+

Radio: 102.5 The Strike HD-2 & Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn)

History: This is the 36th meeting between the two programs. USF is 10-35 all-time against Cincinnati. The Bulls won the last meeting, 56-54 at Cincinnati on a last second basket by Russel Tchewa.

The Opponent: All 13 of Cincinnati’s wins have come when leading at the half. The Bearcats' 36.2 three-point clip currently leads the AAC. Bearcats forward Landers Nolley II and Bulls guard Tyler Harris were teammates at Memphis last season.

Nolley II is always shot ready and is 46-of-106 (43.4 percent) on three-pointers this season. He will play some small forward but most of his time will be at power forward. Use high hand close outs, make him take tough twos.

Senior guard David DeJulius is capable of taking over a game. The 6-foot guard is difficult to keep out of the paint on his drive and kick attempts. DeJulius leads the team in assists (4.0 per game). He is connecting on 36.2 percent of his three-point attempts and he is almost always moving and running off screens to get open. Watch for him on the baseline. DeJulius is due for a big performance. He has scored in double figures just once in his last four games.

Forward Jeremiah Davenport lives to catch-and-shoot three-pointers and has attempted more of them (113) than any other Bearcat. He is tough, he scores, rebounds, impacts the game in a variety of ways. Davenport is a good offensive rebounder and an excellent put back finisher.

Mika Adams-Woods has started every game at point guard for UC this season and sports a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. I love his feel for the game and his ability to deliver good passes on target. Adams-Woods is also a three level scorer. The lefty is not a much improved shooter this season and is making 40.3 percent of his threes. Do not give him space and time to shoot or he will make you pay.

Center Viktor Lakhin is a big, strong, 6-foot-11, 245 pound Russian. He has started every game this season after playing a reserve role last season. Lakhin is skilled. UC will post Lakhin and play through him. He presents a match-up problem for USF.

Cincinnati plays almost exclusively man defense (98.6 percent) and they are limiting teams to 39.3 percent shooting. We did see a 2-3 zone for one or two possessions per game. Typically after a timeout to give the opponent a different look. UC frequently applies ball pressure to stop your secondary break.

Watch for UC to deny the wings. If this happens, hopefully, USF will space the court and drive to the basket, perhaps use some mid-pick and rolls to help guys get downhill.

KEYS TO A WIN

USF must play with toughness, guard the three-point line, win the battle of the glass, own the paint, take care of the ball and make some outside shots.



