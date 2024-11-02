Bulls flip LB target Leach from Toledo after OV

Less than a week after taking an official visit to South Florida, linebacker Gavin Leach flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Bulls on Saturday. The Castle (Ind.) linebacker fell in love with Tampa on his official visit and committed to head coach Alex Golesh earlier in the week announcing his decision on his social media on Saturday.

In nine games as a senior, Leach has 100 tackles already, three forced fumbles and an interception for his high school team.