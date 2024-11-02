Bulls flip LB target Leach from Toledo after OV

in other news
USF PFF Gradebook and Snap Counts from the win over UAB
USF started off slow but rallied to beat UAB on Saturday in RayJay. Here is a look at the top performers and more.
Bulls land 2026 RB Wiggins
Langston Hughes (Ga.) 2026 RB Qwantavious Wiggins committed to South Florida on Sunday after a weekend visit.
Video: USF postgame interviews with Golesh and players after the UAB game
USF coach Alex Golesh and his players talk about the Bulls dramatic come from behind win over UAB.
Bulls host two official visitors and others for UAB game
South Florida has a pair of official visitors this weekend on campus and a few other key targets for the UAB game.
USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games
Coming off a record-setting season in year one under Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball will play 14 games on TV
Less than a week after taking an official visit to South Florida, linebacker Gavin Leach flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Bulls on Saturday. The Castle (Ind.) linebacker fell in love with Tampa on his official visit and committed to head coach Alex Golesh earlier in the week announcing his decision on his social media on Saturday.
In nine games as a senior, Leach has 100 tackles already, three forced fumbles and an interception for his high school team.
