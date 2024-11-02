Advertisement

USF PFF Gradebook and Snap Counts from the win over UAB

USF PFF Gradebook and Snap Counts from the win over UAB

USF started off slow but rallied to beat UAB on Saturday in RayJay. Here is a look at the top performers and more.

 Kelly Quinlan
Bulls land 2026 RB Wiggins

Bulls land 2026 RB Wiggins

Langston Hughes (Ga.) 2026 RB Qwantavious Wiggins committed to South Florida on Sunday after a weekend visit.

 Kelly Quinlan
Video: USF postgame interviews with Golesh and players after the UAB game

Video: USF postgame interviews with Golesh and players after the UAB game

USF coach Alex Golesh and his players talk about the Bulls dramatic come from behind win over UAB.

 Kelly Quinlan
Bulls host two official visitors and others for UAB game

Bulls host two official visitors and others for UAB game

South Florida has a pair of official visitors this weekend on campus and a few other key targets for the UAB game.

 Kelly Quinlan
USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games

USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games

Coming off a record-setting season in year one under Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball will play 14 games on TV

 Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan
 Kelly Quinlan
Published Nov 2, 2024
Bulls flip LB target Leach from Toledo after OV
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Less than a week after taking an official visit to South Florida, linebacker Gavin Leach flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Bulls on Saturday. The Castle (Ind.) linebacker fell in love with Tampa on his official visit and committed to head coach Alex Golesh earlier in the week announcing his decision on his social media on Saturday.

In nine games as a senior, Leach has 100 tackles already, three forced fumbles and an interception for his high school team.

