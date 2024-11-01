Video: Alex Golesh recaps the win over FAU

in other news
Video: USF postgame interviews with Golesh and players after the UAB game
USF coach Alex Golesh and his players talk about the Bulls dramatic come from behind win over UAB.
Bulls host two official visitors and others for UAB game
South Florida has a pair of official visitors this weekend on campus and a few other key targets for the UAB game.
USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games
Coming off a record-setting season in year one under Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball will play 14 games on TV
USF men's basketball at AAC Media Days
USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and two of his players spoke to the media on Sunday.
PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the loss to Memphis
South Florida's defense played well, but the offense sputtered against Memphis. We take a look at the PFF numbers.
South Florida football coach Alex Golesh discussed Friday night's emotional 44-21 win over FAU in Boca Raton.
