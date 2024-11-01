Advertisement

Video: USF postgame interviews with Golesh and players after the UAB game

USF coach Alex Golesh and his players talk about the Bulls dramatic come from behind win over UAB.

 • Kelly Quinlan
Bulls host two official visitors and others for UAB game

South Florida has a pair of official visitors this weekend on campus and a few other key targets for the UAB game.

 • Kelly Quinlan
USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games

USF Men's Basketball to play in 14 nationally televised games

Coming off a record-setting season in year one under Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball will play 14 games on TV

 • Kelly Quinlan
USF men's basketball at AAC Media Days

USF men's basketball at AAC Media Days

USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and two of his players spoke to the media on Sunday.

 • Kelly Quinlan
PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the loss to Memphis

PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the loss to Memphis

South Florida's defense played well, but the offense sputtered against Memphis. We take a look at the PFF numbers.

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan

Published Nov 1, 2024
Video: Alex Golesh recaps the win over FAU
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
South Florida football coach Alex Golesh discussed Friday night's emotional 44-21 win over FAU in Boca Raton.

USF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
