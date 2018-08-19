The South Florida men’s basketball program hosted the second Elite Camp of the Brian Gregory era. Players toured the USF basketball facilities and played games in the practice facility gyms and the Yuengling Center. Hosting a loaded camp, the Bulls coaching staff got a look at some of their targets in the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes. Who stood out during Saturday’s camp? RunningTheBulls.com breaks down the action.

Tyrell Jones brings the ball up court during a game at the USF Elite Camp in the Yuengling Center. Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

CLASS OF 2019 I continue to be impressed with four-star West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Fla.) guard Tyrell “Turbo” Jones’ development as a player over the past 11 months. He has always been a fast, athletic three level scorer, his ball handling is solid, he is an unselfish player with great vision and is a creative passer. Jones has a great motor and plays with toughness at both ends. A great fit for programs that run a ball screen continuity offense Jones, the No. 113 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, picked up high major offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Florida, Louisville and others in July. He has scheduled an official visit to Auburn Sept. 15. The USF staff saw something in Tyrell “Turbo” Jones early and were the third school to extend a scholarship offer. The Bulls have two open scholarships in 2019 and appear interested in adding a versatile guard like Jones.

2020 four-star wing Corey Walker, Jr. follows through on a jumper at the USF Elite Camp Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

CLASS OF 2020 There were several solid performances from members of the junior class at the camp but the best performance I saw was from Corey Walker, Jr. of Bishop Snyder (Hastings, Fla.). Walker knocked down perimeter shots, and he took defenders off the bounce, got through traffic in the paint to finish above the rim. The 6-foot-7 forward has the size and length to defend multiple positions. Walker grabbed rebounds and pushed the ball on the break and is a willing defender. Among his 20+ offers are USF, Memphis, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, Florida State and Georgetown.

After seeing game video of Ja'Queze Kirby I finally got my first in-person look at the four-star forward out of Jeff Davis (Hazelhurst, Ga.) High School and he did not disappoint. Davis has good size and athleticism, he hit perimeter jumpers, and he also did the little things to impact the game. He sprinted from the three-point line to box out for an offensive rebound, he routinely turned and ran back on defense, plus he just plays hard. Kirby told us that he’s hearing from USF and Georgia Tech.

Remember the names Dionte Blanch and Jadrian Tracey. We think these two Bay Area prospects could pick up offers from the Bulls in the near future.

2020 gurad Dionte Blanch attempts a three-pointer at the USF Elite Camp in the Yuengling Center. Photo by: Russ Wood

Blanch, of East Lake High School (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) is a 6-foot-3 guard who can facilitate and score it. Blanch used ball screens well, fed the post and keeps the defense honest with his jump shot. Blanch was having a great day until he went down with an ankle injury.

2020 Oldsmar Christian School wing Jadrian Tracey lays one up during the USF Elite Camp in the Yuengling Center. Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

Tracey, who transferred from Riverdale (Fort Myers, Fla.) High to Oldsmar (FL) Christian School in July, has shown steady improvement over the summer. An athletic 6-foot-5 shot maker, Tracey is now playing with a more consistent motor and is impacting the game when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands.

Palm Beach Lakes High School 2020 big man Giancarlo Rosado Photo by: Russ Wood

SLEEPER Giancarlo Rosado, of Palm Beach Lakes High School, may not be a high flying big man, but the 6-foot-8, 240-pounder does have a big frame and he knows how to use it. Rosado has great footwork, runs the floor well, catches everything thrown to him and is relentless when it comes to rebounding – I counted four offensive rebounds on one possession. He is an impressive passer out of the high or low post and when it comes to scoring on the blocks Rosado is a tough cover. His footwork and ball handling allows Rosado to use a variety of post moves to score off of either block and he has really nice touch around the basket. I definitely want to see more of Giancarlo Rosado. Other members of the 2020 class who had good days included Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) point guard Brandon Garcia, Creekside forward Mike Phillips, Wildwood point guard Marcus Niblack, Superior Collegiate Academy forward Jacob Crews, and Calvary Christian Academy (Ft. Lauderdale) shooting guard Matt Khoury.