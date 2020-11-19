USF Athletics announced today plans for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, presented by Tampa General Hospital, to begin without fans in attendance in the Yuengling Center.

USF Fans will not be allowed inside Yuengling Center to watch games until further notice. (Photo: Russ Wood - BullsInsider.com)

“After consulting with university leadership and local health officials, we felt it was the right decision to begin the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons without fans in attendance in the Yuengling Center.” — Michael Kelly

In a press released emailed to members of the media, USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said “After consulting with university leadership and local health officials, we felt it was the right decision to begin the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons without fans in attendance in the Yuengling Center. “We understand this decision will not be happily received by the many fans excited to see our basketball teams, but we feel it is in the best interest of our fans and broader university and Bay area communities, as well as in line with our priority for the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as they begin to compete for conference championships with an eye toward postseason play. We will continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and consult local, state and university health officials as we assess attendance policies throughout the season.”



USF is yet to release its non-conference basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season and The American has not released the 20-game conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. According to reports USF is scheduled to play Rhode Island (Nov. 28) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 29) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville,CT in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament. The Bulls were also scheduled to face UMASS (Dec. 1) but that game is one of several that UMASS has removed from its schedule due to a Covid outbreak. The Bulls are also slated to face Stetson in the Yuengling Center (Dec. 8) and LSU (Dec. 12) in Atlanta. BullsInsider.com expects USF to play at least two and possibly three AAC games in December.