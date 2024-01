South Florida added a key piece to the offensive line puzzle with the commitment of Vanderbilt transfer Junior Uzebu on Wednesday. Uzebu was a starting left and right tackle for the Commodores who missed all but the first game of the 2023 season due to a lower-body injury.

Uzebu was a top target for USF in the 2018 class coming out of high school and now finds himself finally in Tampa after committing to West Virginia, transferring to Vanderbilt, and then hitting the portal for a final redshirt season.