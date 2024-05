South Florida dipped into the Lone Star state to land a commitment from transfer receiver Joshua Cobbs on Tuesday night. Cobbs started his career at Wyoming where he was a standout receiver in 2021 and 2022 for the Cowboys before transferring to Houston last year.

At Wyoming, he had 60 catches for 652 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons of game action. Last year with the Cougars he caught only eight passes for 71 yards and no touchdowns.

He has one season of eligibility remaining that he will spend at USF.