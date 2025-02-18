USF lands Armwood QB Rhys Brush

South Florida has their quarterback for the 2026 class with the commitment of Rhys Brush from Armwood HS (Fla.). Brush also snaps a dry spell for the Bulls with Armwood players as well. USF has not signed a high school prospect from Armwood since the duo of Mekhi LaPointe and Jabreel Stephens in the 2017 class despite the high school being just down the road less than 25 minutes from campus.

Brush said the decision was a simple one for him.

"It really just felt like home," Brush told John Garcia of Rivals. "I feel I have a really good opportunity to succeed at USF."

Brush said sharing the news of his decision with Bulls head coach Alex Golesh was a fun moment as well.

"It went great," he said of the talk with Golesh when he committed. "We had a great conversation with them and the staff all seem super fired up and so I'm ready to go."

As a junior, Brush threw for 2,256 yards with 36 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games. He is also an accomplished baseball player for the Hawks.