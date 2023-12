One of the first players Alex Golesh and his staff began recruiting when they were hired a year ago at USF was IMG Academy 4-star tight end Jonathan Echols.

The Bulls staff hosted Echols multiple times throughout the last year and kept the pedal down trying to flip the longtime Tennessee commit to stay in the Bay Area to play for the Bulls. That persistence paid off with a commitment to USF.

Echols will become the eighth highest-rated player to ever sign with USF in the Rivals era and the first Rivals 250 player since D'Ernest Johnson.