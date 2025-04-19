USF lands 3-star IMG safety Amari Jones

IMG Academy three-star safety Amari Jones won't have far to go when he starts college after committing to South Florida on Saturday evening. Jones continues the Bulls' hot streak in recruiting and gives Alex Golesh and his defensive staff another key piece for the 2026 defensive class and secondary.

Jones is the younger brother of former Alabama State quarterback turned defensive back Kobie Jones, who worked at Alabama for Nick Saban as a grad assistant and for Kalen DeBoer as an assistant cornerbacks coach and is now the cornerbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Amari had offers from multiple P4 programs and picked USF over those.

