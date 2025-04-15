USF bolsters WR room with Stanford transfer Mudia Reuben

On Tuesday, South Florida edged out North Carolina and West Virginia to land former Stanford wide receiver Mudia Reuben. Reuben entered the transfer portal after the Cardinal fired Troy Taylor several weeks ago.

The talented receiver played in the first three games of Stanford's season last year before suffering a foot injury that shut down his season.

He had 25 career catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons and three games out in California.

Reuben adds a bigger body on the outside for Golesh's offense as well with a 6'2" 205-pound frame.