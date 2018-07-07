A number of 2020 South Florida targets are making noise in national rankings. Rivals.com updated its class of 2020 rankings on Friday, and a few of the Bulls’ targets made moves up or down. Here's an order of prospects on the list starting from top to bottom, plus how they moved from their previous ranking. The only prospects included are the ones RunningTheBulls.com could confirm held USF offers.

An elite shooter from the field, Boston is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Athletes of Tomorrow in the Nike EYBL. His perimeter accuracy has dipped during travel season, but he connected on 46 percent (57-of-125) of his three-point attempts for Norcross (Ga.) High School last season. Boston, who attended USF’s Elite Camp last August, holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Florida and several others. Previous Ranking: 19 Net Change: +5

Walker has great size and skills for a wing prospect which is a big reason he is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds while playing with Game Elite Gold 16U in the adidas Gauntlet. With his length, and ability to add weight to his frame, Walker will be able to play and defend multiple positions at the next level. Something college coaches have pitched to him. Walker holds offers from USF, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech and many others. Previous Ranking: 28 Net Change: -10

Wood is a 6-foot-5 wing that can distribute, score and defend different spots. Some of the schools recruiting him are recruiting him as a point guard others believe he can play one thru three. His jump shot is improving and the lean forward is working on getting stronger. Wood holds offers from USF, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, USF, Texas A&M and others. Kentucky, Louisville, South Carolina and Oregon continue to monitor Wood, along with quite a few others. Previous Ranking: 58 Net Change: -8