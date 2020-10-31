“We were really like a small team, kind of, and I was one of the taller players,” Jamison said of his time at Louisburg HS. “Unlike here, where I'm playing with 7-foot and 6-foot-8 guys. So they were really using me everywhere. At the one, the two, the three because I can really guard. I'm 6-foot-3 but I can really guard gotta like, 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 players. I feel like I'm capable of that because I’m strong.”

Jamison was looking forward to playing in front of college coaches with Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB circuit but that was shut down due to the Coronavirus. He did, however, play in enough travel team games in the summer to catch the attention of coaches at several programs.

Including USF.