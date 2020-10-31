2022 North Carolina guard hearing from USF "about everyday"
When Elijah Jamison finished his junior season at Louisburg (NC) High School he was 21 points shy of 2,000 career points on a team that he did a little bit of everything to help them win games.
On August 5 the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jamison announced two major decisions – that he would transfer to Liberty Heights Academy and that he was reclassifying to the class of 2022.
“We were really like a small team, kind of, and I was one of the taller players,” Jamison said of his time at Louisburg HS. “Unlike here, where I'm playing with 7-foot and 6-foot-8 guys. So they were really using me everywhere. At the one, the two, the three because I can really guard. I'm 6-foot-3 but I can really guard gotta like, 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 players. I feel like I'm capable of that because I’m strong.”
Jamison was looking forward to playing in front of college coaches with Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB circuit but that was shut down due to the Coronavirus. He did, however, play in enough travel team games in the summer to catch the attention of coaches at several programs.
Including USF.
