South Florida added another piece for 2024 with the commitment of guard/wing Kameren Wright on Wednesday. Wright had been a longtime target for both current Bulls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and former coach Brian Gregory as well as USF was his very first major offer back in the summer of 2022.

Wright was back on campus recently when he decided to make Tampa his future home. The former Olympia HS standout will give the Bulls considerable length in the backcourt with his six-foot-six frame.