USF adds Aussie punter Chase Leon from the portal

South Florida bolstered the punting and kickoff game with the addition of punter and kickoff specialist Chase Leon from Lamar. Leon entered the portal in December and gives the Bulls a more experienced punter to help fill the void left with the departure of veteran All-AAC punter Andrew Stokes who exhausted his eligibility in 2024.

On the punting front, Leon punted 44 times for 1,997 yards with 12 ending up inside the 20 and 15 going over 50 yards.

Leon had 55 kickoffs for 3,370 yards with 29 touchbacks as a kickoff man.