TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 19, 2022) – The South Florida Bulls lost a tough one, 48-42, in frigid temperatures in Oklahoma Friday night as they struggled to keep up with the high-powered Tulsa Golden Hurricane offense in H.A. Chapman Stadium. USF fell to 1-10 overall and 0-7 in The American, cementing themselves in last place in the conference. Bulls true freshman quarterback Byrum Brown silenced the doubters in his first career start completing his first 21 passes, the first FBS player to achieve that on the year, confirming his promise coming out of high school. Unfortunately, the Bulls defense didn’t look any different this week, allowing more than 40 points for the eighth time this season. Let’s take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from this week’s game. GOOD – The Three B’s

Nov. 18, 2022; Tulsa, Okla.; South Florida Bulls QB Byrum Brown scores a touch down against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Brown, sophomore running back Brian Battie and senior linebacker Dwayne Boyles all played exceptional ball in this primetime matchup. With injuries shaking the quarterback room for the Bulls this season, Brown flourished in this opportunity. On the road, in sub-freezing temperatures, he completed 84 percent of his passes breaking Quinton Flowers’ five-year old single game completion percentage record. The young quarterback’s 240 passing yards, on 21 of-25 passes and three touchdowns, earned a 204.2 passer rating – the second-best passer rating for the Bulls all season. He did it without leading wide receiver Xavier Weaver who did not make the trip. On top of that, he ran for 76 yards and a touchdown. Battie did it again. On his 19 attempts, he rushed for 169 yards averaging 8.9 yards per carry. It was his fourth straight 100-yard game, one off the USF record. Battie now has 1,042 yards this season, becoming the Bulls first back to surpass 1,000 yards in four years and just the sixth Bull to post a 1,000-yard rushing season. Battie currently ranks first in the conference in yards, second in yards per game and second in yards per carry. He was able to break free for some massive gains, with three runs just over 30 yards each, a 20-yard run up the middle, and a 21-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Boyles has been the most consistent member of this Bulls defense. He had 11 total tackles this game – nine solo – making it his seventh-straight game leading the Bulls in tackles, his fifth game of the season with 10+ total tackles and became the 13th Bull to post 100 tackles on a season and just the eighth to log 300 on their career. Boyles is now tied with linebacker J.R. Reed (2003) for the seventh most tackles in Bulls history.

South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) celebrates against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium, Sep 11, 2021 (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

BAD – THE REST OF THE DEFENSE For the first time in program history, the Bulls are on track to finish with the worst-ranked defense in all of college football. This season, the Bulls have allowed opposing offenses to average 513.8 yards per game, and it was no different Friday night. The Golden Hurricane racked up 573 total yards. With a shoulder injury keeping starting quarterback Davis Brin on the sideline, Tulsa relied on backup Braylon Braxton. The freshman quarterback did his job securing the win with 302 yards passing and a touchdown through the air. Keylon Stokes led the Golden Hurricane receiving attack with 145 yards on just six receptions. His only touchdown came on a 31-yard end-around that he took untouched to the house. The Bulls pass rush was weak. Zero sacks, not a single turnover, and it put minimal pressure on Braxton. Other than Boyles, the next leading tackler for the bulls was defensive back, Jayden Curry, with six total tackles. GOOD – USF OFFENSE

