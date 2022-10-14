TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2022) – After a surprisingly close loss last week against a ranked opponent, South Florida (1-5, 0-2 AAC) looks to snap a four-game slide when it plays in Raymond James Stadium for the first time since the second week of the season when it faces Tulane (5-1, 2-0 AAC) in the Bulls’ homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Tulane leads the all-time series 2-1, and defeated the Bulls (45-14) last season. The Bulls look to have more success in run defense Saturday than they did at Tulane last year when the Green Wave rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Green Wave is looking for its third straight win after a 24-9 victory against East Carolina. TULANE OFFENSE

Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

The Green Wave offense, led by quarterback Michael Pratt has completed 88 of 130 passes (67.6 percent) for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions to go along with 247-yards rushing. Pratt has spread the love with six receivers having at least ten receptions. After missing a game with an undisclosed injury, Pratt returned to complete 27-of-34 passes for a career-high 326 yards and two touchdowns against ECU Saturday. Among Pratts's favorite targets are receivers Shae Wyatts and Duece Watts, both of which have over 245 yards receiving this season. Dea Dea McDougle is third on the team with 14 catches. The red zone threat for this offense is tight end, Tyrick James. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has a team high four touchdowns catches on just nine receptions this season. The offense is not one-dimensional, averaging 161.8 yards per game. Three Tulane players have gained 245+ yards through six games. Running back Tyjae Spears leads the Green Wave, with 312 yards on 78 carries. It’s in the red zone where he becomes a more prominent back leading the team in personal touchdowns with six. Spears also has 195 yards receiving and is second on the team with 15 catches. TULANE DEFENSE



Oct 24, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (24) hits UCF Knights running back Otis Anderson (2) during the first quarter at the Bounce House. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The success this team has seen this season is due to their powerhouse defense. The Green Waves ranks as one of the top defenses in the nation this season. Excelling in pass defense (4th), scoring defense (7th), and total defense (15th). Tulane has held four of its first six opponents to 10 points or fewer and is allowing an average of 13.3 points per game. Tulane’s defense had not been assessed an accepted penalty this season until the second quarter of Saturday’s game against East Carolina. “They’re well coached, play extremely hard, and are very athletic,” Bulls head coach Jeff Scott said of Tulane’s defense. “I mean, their safeties and corners are extremely athletic, and their linebackers are excellent players. “Overall, just team speed - they’ve done an excellent job at recruiting and developing that. Defensively they don’t do a ton of stuff, but the better you are, the less stuff you have to do.” Linebacker Dorian Williams is the star of this Tulane defense. Williams has racked up 42 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception this season.

