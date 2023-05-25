CLEARWATER, Fla., (May 25, 2023) – For the second straight game in the American Baseball Championship, the University of South Florida Bulls (21-37) churned out a season-high 19 hits en route to a 15-4 victory in eight innings over rival UCF (33-25) on Thursday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

South Florida used a seven-run fifth inning to break the game open and advance to the tournament semifinals (Saturday at 9 a.m.) for the second time in three seasons.

True freshman Rafael Betancourt (Deltona) led the offensive barrage with four hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Fellow rookie Eric Snow (Forsyth, Ga.), redshirt junior Ben Rozenblum (Coral Springs) and senior Travis Sankovich (Uniontown, Pa.) had three hits apiece.

"Our guys continue to put quality at-bats together at the plate, battle with two strikes, and hand the baton to the next guy," said head coach Billy Mohl. "The approach isn't something new that we haven't taught all year, but you're seeing it click. Every hit, you see the confidence build, the energy grow and it's contagious. We're playing loose and having fun right now."

USF struck first on Thursday after Jackson Mayo (St. Johns) reached base on a fielder's choice in the second inning. Mayo stole second and came around to score on a two-out single by Sankovich. Betancourt blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to left-center field, in the third inning to give the Bulls at 2-0 advantage.

The Knights cut their deficit to 2-1 with a single tally in the bottom of the third inning and threatened to hang a crooked number on the Bulls by loading the bases in the fourth. UCF eventually tied the game in the fourth inning with an unearned run, but Austin Grause (Tampa) escaped further damage on the mound after entering the game from the bullpen for starter Lawson Gailey (Lavonia, Ga.).

Betancourt sparked the Bulls' seven-run output in the fifth inning with a one-out single. Following a walk to Joaquin Monque (Weston), Marcus Brodil (Dunedin) singled to score Betancourt and break the tie. Rozenblum was next with a two-run single up the middle to make it a 5-2 affair. After walks to Mayo and Sankvocih, Bobby Boser (Wesley Chapel) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run and Snow cleared the bases with a three-run double.

UCF used five different pitchers as the Bulls needed just four hits to plate seven runs in the fifth frame.

Rozenblum stayed hot with an RBI-double in the sixth inning and Sankovich added a run-scoring hit to give USF an 11-2 lead. The Bulls made it 11 unanswered runs with two more in the top of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Betancourt and an RBI-double by Monque.

Trailing 13-2 in the bottom of the seventh, UCF plated a pair of runs to extend the ballgame one more inning before USF added two more runs back to the lead to make it 15-4.

The freshmen, Snow and Betancourt, tallied run-scoring hits for the Bulls in the top of the eighth inning and fellow rookie Chandler Dorsey (Lakeland) recorded the final three outs of the game on the mound.

Gailey, one of four true freshmen to contribute on Thursday, allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 3.1 IP in a no-decision. Grause, a sophomore, earned his first college win in relief.