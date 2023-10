TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 22, 2023) – South Florida (4-4; 2-2 American) trailed by two scores with just under 13-minutes to play but came back to notch a 24-21 victory over Connecticut (1-6) Saturday at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT.

Running back Nay'Quan Wright rushed for 186-yards on 26 carries (7.2 ypc), scored two touchdowns, including the game winner. It was his second consecutive 100-yard game and third overall.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.