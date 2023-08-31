South Florida offers Caleb Wilson
Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) forward Caleb Wilson became the second five-star prospect in the 2025 class to pick up an offer from South Florida earlier this week. Jamier Jones is the other five-star prospect in the junior class with an offer from the Bulls.
Playing up in age, Wilson had a standout Nike EYBL season for the Georgia Stars 17U team. He led his squad in scoring (15.6 ppg), rebounding (8.3 rpg) and blocks (1.8 bpg). His rebounding average ranked fifth in the EYBL and his blocks per game ranked tied for sixth.
Wilson, the No.4 ranked prospect in his class, currently holds 20+ offers but his summer was quite busy. Since June 1 Wilson has been offered by Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and now USF.
BullsInsider.com spoke with Wilson’s father, Jerry Wilson, about his son’s recruitment, the Bulls offer and his phone call with USF head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.
