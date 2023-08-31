Playing up in age, Wilson had a standout Nike EYBL season for the Georgia Stars 17U team. He led his squad in scoring (15.6 ppg), rebounding (8.3 rpg) and blocks (1.8 bpg). His rebounding average ranked fifth in the EYBL and his blocks per game ranked tied for sixth.

Wilson, the No.4 ranked prospect in his class, currently holds 20+ offers but his summer was quite busy. Since June 1 Wilson has been offered by Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and now USF.

BullsInsider.com spoke with Wilson’s father, Jerry Wilson, about his son’s recruitment, the Bulls offer and his phone call with USF head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.