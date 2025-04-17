South Florida lands kicker Gaston Gramatica for 2026 class

The Gramatica family is very familiar with South Florida and lives just down the road, so it will be an easy transition for kicker Gaston Gramatica when he signs with the Bulls this fall after committing as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Cambridge Christian School standout will join his brother, Nico Gramatica, in the Bulls' special teams room next year, reuniting the brothers.

The younger Gramatica announced his commitment to USF on his social media on Thursday afternoon, picking the Bulls over offers from Texas and North Carolina.