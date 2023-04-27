Tuesday night Jayden Reid , one of the best available point guards in the 2023 class, tweeted that he had received an offer from South Florida . Today, BullsInsider.com caught up with Reid to get an update on his recruitment.

Fresh off a high school season that saw the Long Island (NY) Lutheran standout earn National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Second Team and all-NIBC defensive team honors, plus lead his team to the NY federation championship and to the GEIO Nationals tournament, Reid talked about how he benefited from the NIBC schedule.

“The competition and this is so tough,” Reid said. “You don't get any breaks in that league. You just got to come ready to compete every single game and just be mentally ready. Every game. Just staying the course helped my mental toughness because not every game is gonna go your way. So it helped me not only on the court playing against the best players but mentally too.”

The NIBC is a gauntlet of a national conference comprised of ten members including Montverde Academy (FL), IMG Academy (FL), Arizona Compass Prep, Long Island Lutheran, Sunrise Christian Academy (KS) and Wasatch Academy (UT) to name a few.



