



IRVING, Texas (March 8, 2023) – South Florida senior guard Tyler Harris was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Conference Team, the league announced on Wednesday. Harris was named Third Team All-AAC, earning league honors for the first time since being named to the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2018-19 while playing at Memphis.

Harris ranked eighth in the American in scoring this season (16.6 ppg), eighth in assists (3.4) and eighth in free throw percentage (83%). He ranked fifth in three-point shooting (38%) and led the league with 91 three-pointers made.

After spending three seasons at Memphis, and one at Iowa State, Harris transferred to South Florida in 2022-23 for his final season of eligibility. Harris not only led the Bulls in scoring this season, but rewrote the USF record book in his lone season with the Green & Gold.

Harris set a new AAC career record for three-pointers (284), breaking the old record of 265 on February 8, 2023 in Tampa against his former team, Memphis, where he registered 193 of those career three-pointers.

Harris’ 91 three-pointers this season set a new South Florida single-season record, breaking the previous record of 88 held by Derrick Sharp (1991-92). He enters the AAC Tournament poised to land in USF’s top five for career field goal percentage.

Harris eclipsed 1,500 career points this season while scoring a career-best 514 points during the 2022-23 campaign. He registered three 30-point games this year, the most in a season since Dominique Jones (2009-10). Harris is only the 11th Bull to have at least two 30-point games in a season and his three total are tied for fourth all-time in program history.

On February 25, 2023, Harris scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half in a win against SMU, tying the record for most points in a half by a Bull (Jimmy Baxter, December 14, 2002).

Harris posted his first career double-double on February 15, 2023 at Tulsa with 10 points and a career-high 11 assists. His assist total in that game stands as a new USF record in an AAC game.

Additionally, Harris led South Florida with 106 assists this season, the most by a Bull since Laquincy Rideau (130) in 2019-20. His previous career high in assists was 68 as a freshman at Memphis.

Harris and the Bulls open play in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday, March 9 against ECU. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.



