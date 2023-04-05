During four seasons at USF, Chaplin appeared in 99 games with 48 start averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and made 42.5 percent of his shot attempts. During his junior and senior campaign, Chaplin was often credited for his defense by former head coach Brian Gregory .

TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida senior Jamir Chaplin has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chaplin has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder posted a career-high 17 points in back-to-back games at Tulane (1/8/22) and at SMU (1/12/22) and again vs. East Carolina (2/1/23). He had a career-best eight rebounds on four occasions, most recently vs. Central Florida (3/10/22).

Chaplin joins guards Ryan Conwell and Trey Moss, forward Jake Boggs and center Russel Tchewa in entering the transfer portal since Brian Gregory’s firing.

The Division I NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal window opened Mar. 13 and will close on May 11.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal Oct. 15, 2018. Players do not need to inform their coaching staff of their intent to transfer. They only need to provide the compliance department of their current school a written request to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal within the designated sport-specific transfer window. Once the request is made, the school has two business days to submit the information to the NCAA. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

• Talk about it inside The Bullpen

• Not a BullsInsider.com subscriber? Get started by clicking HERE.

• Follow us on Twitter: @USFBulls_Rivals and @RussHoops



