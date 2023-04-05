The 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore appeared in 30 games and made two starts in his freshman season at USF averaging 14.2 minutes, 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Patrick ranked second on the team in three-pointers made (30) during the 2021-22 season. Six of those threes came in his second game with the Bulls against Georgia Southern. Patrick scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting behind the arc.

Injuries limited Patrick to 23 minutes over four games this season with one start (Austin Peay) before sustaining an ankle injury before the Nov. 21 game against UAB.

Patrick transferred to USF from Triton College in Illinois. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Patrick arrived at USF he was granted four seasons of eligibility to use. He was part of a seven-man recruiting class that Brian Gregory announced in May 2021. That class also included five Division I transfers and one high-school recruit.

USF introduced new basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim on Thursday Mar. 30. Hours after Abdur-Rahim’s introduction/welcome event ended, news broke that CollegeInsider.com named him the winner of the 2023 Hugh Durham Award as the nation’s top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball.