The basketball season for Triton College did not begin until Jan. 22 but when it did D.J. Patrick began attracting Division I interest from all across the fruited plain.

Patrick, who received all ten of those offers in just over two weeks’ time, talked about why he believes his recruitment picked recently.

“Well, I would say that in high school and TSF (The Skills Factory), I had D1 looks but no one had kind of pulled the trigger,” Patrick said. “The difference between then and now, I guess is my skill level, of course, my work ethic and my mindset towards the game of basketball has changed. Especially after I left TSF. During that year, I was taught a lot in regards to the mental part of the game of basketball. And they really helped me this summer, going into the JuCo year. They really helped me in terms of my development.”

It certainly helps that Patrick is averaging 17.7 points (including 51.5 percent on three-point attempts), 4.9 rebounds and has blocked 11 shots in nine games this season.

USF has been in touch with Patrick for some time and the conversations he has had assistant coach Larry Dixon and head coach Brian Gregory have made a good impression.

“They had talked to me a lot before they offered me. I at least talk to the assistant coach every other say. So, we’re in good contact. They said that the type of piece that they need, I’m exactly what they’re looking for and exactly what they need. That’s one of my big things in terms of recruiting. I want to go where I feel needed. It’s good to feel wanted and it’s good for a coach to want you. But do they really need you? Are you going to be a person who is an impact person from the get go? That’s what I take into account.”

USF has one player signed in the 2021 class but needs to add a versatile forward, who can really shoot it, to step into the role that senior Justin Brown has played for four seasons. After watching multiple Triton College games, it was clear to us that Patrick could be that guy.

Patrick can score from all over the court, as shown in the Synergy Sports Technology shot chart below, but he is a high level three-point shooter off the catch and has a very good midrange game.



