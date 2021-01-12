Gregory discussed Houston's defense, how despite losing the American Athletic Conference preseason player of the year the Cougars are still very good, Caleb Murphy's hip injury and more.

On despite Caleb Mills transferring from Houston the Cougars are still very good…

I think he's a heck of a player. Um, but they really, I mean with Sasser and Grimes and Jarreau have, you know, probably the most complete back court that we face all year long. And that's and we've faced some pretty good ones. But the reason I say that is because they can hurt you in a lot of different ways and they just win. And they're great on the offensive glass. They can shoot the three and, you know, really hurt in that way. And they're tremendous defensively, they're just, you know that it's a program that has an identity and a DNA. And so as important as the players are, and each one adds a little something different to them, their formula for winning hasn't changed.

Does Houston represent the best defensive team you will have played so far this season?

Oh, yeah. Yeah, I mean, yeah, the numbers prove it. Their success proves it. But maybe more importantly, their consistency proves it. You know, there's times where some other teams that we've played have been tremendous defensively, but the difference with Houston is there that way every game, you know, every single game. So that that that's what makes them so dominant on the defensive end.

On Caleb Murphy’s hip injury…

Yeah, he's good. He's fine. Now. You know, last week, he was banged up a little bit. Struggled a little bit on lateral movement on Saturday, but with a full day of treatment Sunday and yesterday he's good to go. He'll be able to go for the next couple of days and be ready for Thursday.

On whether he is getting a good response in practice considering how the team played in the second half at ECU…

We took Sunday off and yesterday was more of a prep day, because at this time now, you know, we’ve got to always be conscious of being fresh and different things like that. So yeah, I think our guys are excited about this opportunity, you know, playing a team that they really respect. And for us to kind of build on the momentum of that second half. I thought, first half-wise defensively, like I said, we were really good. Maybe not quite as good in the second half. But offense, you know, kind of got clicking a little bit in the second half. So, um, yeah, I think our guys are two practices planned. I think they'll be well prepared and ready to go.