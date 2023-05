South Florida coach Alex Golesh continued to pull from the portal landing former TCU defensive lineman Doug Blue-Eli on Tuesday. Blue-Eli was one of the top JUCOs in the country when he signed with TCU and he redshirted last season with the Horn Frogs during their playoff run playing just 26 defensive snaps in the first four games of the season.

Since he preserved his redshirt last season. Blue-Eli has three seasons of eligibility remaining.