News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 13:46:51 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina receiver hearing a lot from USF

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Jeff Scott and some his staff have major roots in South Carolina and the Bulls are aiming to land a big fish from the Coastal part of that state in Myrtle Beach wideout JJ Jones. Jones has been hea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}