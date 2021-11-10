Ryan Conwell Signs National Letter of Intent for 2022

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 10, 2021) – The South Florida men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent from one incoming freshman for 2022 – Ryan Conwell a consensus three-star guard in the in the 2022 recruiting class.

Conwell will join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season, as Javon Greene will exhaust his eligibility this season.

“Obviously, really, really happy to have them join our family,” Bulls head coach Brian Gregory said of the Conwell family. “I think it’s just a perfect fit, with us losing Javon Greene, to bring in a multi-dimensional, very multifaceted guard. He’s a high-level scorer that can really shoot the ball with exceptional range. But what kind of drew me to him was his ability to create shots for other people. He’s excellent in transition and really good in ball screens.”