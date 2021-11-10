Ryan Conwell Signs National Letter of Intent for 2022
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 10, 2021) – The South Florida men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent from one incoming freshman for 2022 – Ryan Conwell a consensus three-star guard in the in the 2022 recruiting class.
Conwell will join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season, as Javon Greene will exhaust his eligibility this season.
“Obviously, really, really happy to have them join our family,” Bulls head coach Brian Gregory said of the Conwell family. “I think it’s just a perfect fit, with us losing Javon Greene, to bring in a multi-dimensional, very multifaceted guard. He’s a high-level scorer that can really shoot the ball with exceptional range. But what kind of drew me to him was his ability to create shots for other people. He’s excellent in transition and really good in ball screens.”
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, Conwell verbally committed to USF on Sept. 26 after officially visiting earlier that month.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic NCAA Division I basketball coaches were not permitted to attend AAU tournaments until July 2021. The lack of exposure to coaches slowed down, and in some cases hurt, the recruitment of prospects in the 2022 class.
A fast riser in July Conwell went from being regionally known to receiving offers from programs across the country.
Conwell selected USF over a group of finalists that included Virginia Tech, Wichita State, Murray State, Middle Tennessee State, Indiana State, Charlotte, Northern Kentucky, Appalachian State and Nevada.
In his junior season at Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN), Conwell averaged a team-leading 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. As a sophomore, Conwell averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.