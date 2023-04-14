Division I programs have to figure out ways to increase their budgets for luxury hotel rooms, airline tickets and swanky dinners after the NCAA announced Thursday that effective July 1 there will be unlimited official visits for prospects instead of the five visits that have been the norm for years.

Here are the key points:

· Prospects will no longer be restricted to five official visits but they will be limited to one official visit per school.

· In men's basketball, prospects still will be able to complete a second official visit to the same school provided the visits do not occur in the same academic year.

· If there is a coaching change after an official visit, another official visit to that school may be taken.

· The rules will take effect July 1.

“I think it’s great,” one college coach said. “It gives the kids a lot of options. I wonder if the NCAA will give us unlimited visits.”

Another coach: “I think five [official visits] a year is enough. I do think that with the transfer portal we [schools] definitely need unlimited visits.”

With unlimited visits, prospects will have an opportunity to visit more schools at no expense to their families. Now, when a prospect drops a Top-10 list, that list will carry more weight since that prospect may take official visits to all ten of those programs.

