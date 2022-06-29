QB target Bentley gearing up for a SR year in Florida
Venice HS (Fla.) quarterback Brooks Bentley made the move down to Florida from South Carolina following his father, USF receivers coach Bobby Bentley to the Bay Area. Bentley's recruitment has heated up and he expects after teams see him this fall playing at high schools in Florida it will pick up further. Bulls Insider caught up with the young quarterback to learn more about his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news