It was a quick trip in and out of the portal for soon-to-be redshirt freshman USF quarterback Israel Carter. Carter entered the portal last week and just as quickly removed his name on Monday after rethinking his decision.

Carter was one of the first and final high school commitments for Alex Golesh and his staff in the 2023 class as he put a bow on the Bulls' second signing day last February. He spent the 2023 season as the number three quarterback behind Byrum Brown and Bryce Archie playing in a handful of games.