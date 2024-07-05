Rolesville (NC) defensive end Jayden Fry continued the unlikely pipeline between his high school and South Florida with his commitment on June 24th to the Bulls program. Fry joins current USF quarterback Byrum Brown as a soon-to-be former Rolesville standout making the move down to Tampa.

Fry spoke with Bulls Insider about his decision to commit to USF and the draw of the Bulls program for him.

The culture that head coach Alex Golesh and his staff are building in Tampa played a large factor in his decision to commit and that was on full display during his official visit when things fell into place for Fry.

"I had an amazing time on my official visit, from the top down everyone is bought into what Golesh wants for the program and on top of that anyone could tell it’s a real family," he said.

Fry was sold on the USF program very early on in the process well before his visit.

"For a few weeks I've known that I wanted to commit, they’ve been a front runner since I first picked up the offer for sure," he told Bulls Insider.

The Fry family also agreed that USF was the best location for his athletic and academic future.

"We were all on the same page, everyone agreed that it is the place to be for me and we all had a great time on the official visit," he said. "I'm one of the first people to do something like this in my family so it’s definitely a huge deal."

Outside linebackers/special teams coordinator coach Chad Creamer is the lead recruiter for Fry and the pair have a strong relationship as well. Fry should fit into Creamer's room as one of the Bulls' edge rushers.

"They see me as a hybrid defender. More of an outside linebacker, rushing the passer, playing the run, dropping in coverage in the defense," he said of his fit in the scheme.



