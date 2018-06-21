The Bulls have not had a center make at least 60 percent of his field goal attempts since Ruben Guerrero was a sophomore in the 2015-16 season.

A transfer from Casper College in Wyoming, Maričević was the No. 6 most efficient JuCo post-up player in the 2017-18 season. He averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, made 67.3 percent of his field goal attempts which ranked him seventh in the nation and made him the single-season field goal percentage leader in the history of the Casper College program.

In January when RunningTheBulls.com asked Antun Maričević about his recruitment by South Florida he told us, “They are on the top of my list.” Two months later the native of Zagreb, Croatia proved he meant what he said when he committed to the Bulls on March 31 becoming the fourth member of the 2018 recruiting class.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

6-foot-9 and 240.

When do you plan on reporting to USF and who will you be living with?

I’m coming to states on June 11th. It might take another couple days before I come to Tampa. (The interview with Maričević was conducted on June 6 while he was in Croatia.)

What does your typical workout routine entail?

First warm up, sometimes stretch because I can do more and better when I do that. Hook, mid-range shots.

How would you describe your playing style?

Hard working and addictive on the way like. I will do whatever coach said because I believe in him.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

I went to Tulsa on a visit so they are one team that I can’t wait to play against. And another is Wichita State because they did recruit me in the beginning.

Since the end of your junior college season what have you been working on to improve?

My three-point range the most to be honest. And legs to be able to move better.

What's your favorite food?

Mom’s cooking. Can’t saying anything else because it would be a lie hahaha.

What is your favorite movie?

I love to watch movies and TV shows. I really don’t have one (favorite) exactly. There are many good, good movies. “Lord of the Rings”. I can watch that movie over and over it’s great!

What is your favorite TV show?

“Spartacus”. I love history so that one I will remember long time.