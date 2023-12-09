SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a season-high 20 points and South Florida beat Florida State 88-72 at the Orange Bowl Classic, handing the Seminoles their third straight loss Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped a string of three straight losses and gave the Bulls their 13th win in the 35-game history with Florida State.

Miguel, who came into the game as South Florida’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, hit 3 of 5 from distance and the Bulls hit 12 of 23 (52.2%) from long range, rolling to a 38-24 lead at the break by knocking down six 3-pointers despite not scoring over the final 2:40 of the half.

Jose Placer and Kasean Pryor each hit 3-pointers in the first three minutes to help stake the Bulls to an 8-0 lead, but the Seminoles rallied and cut the deficit to one, 12-11. Chris Youngblood and Placer each hit 3-pointers to put South Florida up 36-21 with just over three minutes left in the half.