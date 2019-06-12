Chaplin also visited Georgia State and was scheduled to visit Drexel but canceled that visit and shut down his recruitment. He held offers from Georgia Tech , Tulane , Illinois State , Middle Tennessee State and others, plus was receiving interest from Ole Miss . But it was the family atmosphere that Gregory and his staff have created around the program had a big impact on Chaplin.

Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) High School wing Jamir Chaplin completed the South Florida 2019 recruiting class when he verbally committed to Bulls head coach Brian Gregory during an October 11-13 official visit.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

I’m 6-foot-5 and I weigh 185.

When do you plan on reporting to USF and do you know who will you be living with?

I report June 15. I don’t know how many roommates I’ll have but I know one roommate will be incomer B.J. Mack.

Since the end of your high school season what have you been working on to improve?

Most of the work we’re doing is on my handle and my shot because I know coach will probably want me to play on the perimeter. I’ve been working on rebounding and boxing out because coach wants me to, as soon as I get the ball, to go. He wants me to push it so I’m working on my handle.

How would you describe your playing style?

I’m a slasher that gets to the bucket. I am versatile, I can shoot from the perimeter and get to the hole. So I’d say I’m mostly a scorer.

What does your typical workout routine entail?

I start inside. Layups, floaters and I work my way up. Ball handling, conditioning shooting drills.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Ooh. Temple. My former teammate Damian Dunn is going to Temple and I can’t wait to play them.

What's your favorite food?

My favorite food is fried chicken and the side dish I gotta go with white rice and beans.

What is your favorite movie?

I like Harry Potter movies.

What is your favorite TV show?

Martin.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

There’s a song by NBA YoungBoy and Jacquees it’s called “Before the Fame.”

Who is your celebrity crush?

I gotta say India Love.