South Florida forward Kasean Pryor the final of the big three core of the Bulls 2023-24 AAC regular season championship team announced his intention to test his NBA draft stock and enter the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

Pryor averaged 13 points per game and just under 8 rebounds per game for the Bulls in his first season as a starter at a major college basketball program. Pryor came to USF after starting his career at Boise State and then taking a detour to Northwest Florida State last year prior to joining the USF program. He joins star guards Chris Youngblood and Selton Miguel as portal entities off of the South Florida team.