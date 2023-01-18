TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 18, 2023) – David DeJulius and Landers Nolley II each scored 21 points to lead Cincinnati (14-6; 5-2 American) to a 85-69 victory over South Florida (8-11; 1-5 American) Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.
Nolley II also had a game-high nine rebounds and DeJulius had a game high seven assists in the win.
After leading 10-4 early in the game, the Bulls were not able to stop the onslaught of Cincinnati baskets. Many of which were wide open shots.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 3:56 left to make it 81-62.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: DeJulius was terrific tonight. He scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half when he took over the game.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE:The Bearcats committed just four turnovers. Zero in the first half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF lost its seventh home game of the season. Up next for the Bulls is the War on I-4 vs. UCF Saturday at noon at the Yuengling Center on ESPNU.