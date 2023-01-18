TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 18, 2023) – David DeJulius and Landers Nolley II each scored 21 points to lead Cincinnati (14-6; 5-2 American) to a 85-69 victory over South Florida (8-11; 1-5 American) Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

Nolley II also had a game-high nine rebounds and DeJulius had a game high seven assists in the win.

After leading 10-4 early in the game, the Bulls were not able to stop the onslaught of Cincinnati baskets. Many of which were wide open shots.



