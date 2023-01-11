The Bulls led 53-48 with 13:40 left in the second half, then the Cougars outscored USF 20-8 over the next eight minutes to grab control of the game and held on for the win.

South Florida guard Tyler Harris scored a career-high 31 points, center Russel Tchewa had 14 and 8 rebounds and Jamir Chaplin added 14 points but No. 1 Houston pulled away in the second half to post a 77-83 win over USF Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Marcus Sasser knocked down a step-back three and made the ‘and-1’ free throw with 53-seconds left. That gave Houston a 78-69 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Sasser was terrific tonight. He scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half. He also dished four assists and played very good second half defense.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls committed 18 turnovers to the Cougars’ 7.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls played a heck of a game and did things to Houston's defense that many didn't expect them to be able to do. There is no shame in losing to the No. 1 team in the country but the Bulls have now lost four straight games. The 0-4 start to conference play is USF’s worst since the 2017-18 season – Brian Gregory’s first season at USF. The Bulls will return home and begin preparation for their next game, at East Carolina on Sun. Jan. 15.



