Tonight marked the first time USF scored 50 points in a half since Nov. 25, 2020 (52, Second Half, vs. Florida College). It also marked the first time USF had 15 steals since Nov. 10, 2019 (18, vs. Boston College).

Russel Tchewa scored a team and career-high 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Selton Miguel had 16 points and sank a single game career-high four three-pointers, Keyshawn Bryant had 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Tyler Harris posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists.

South Florida used a 16-1 run midway through the first half to take control of the game, led by 13 at the half and cruised to a 96-69 American Athletic Conference victory over Tulsa at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Wednesday night. The win is the Bulls’ (11-15; 4-9 AAC) first-ever over Tulsa.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Miguel made a layup with 8:48 to play. It was part of a 6-0 Bulls run and pushed their lead to 83-54.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tchewa was very efficient tonight, connecting on 8-of-11 shots in 28 minutes of action. He also had two steals and one block to go along with his 21 points and 8 rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: There are many to choose from but the object of the game is to score more points than your opponent. To that end, USF made 62.1 percent of its shots. It is the first time USF shot 60 percent in a game since Dec. 16, 2015 (31-49, 63.3 percent, vs. Jacksonville).

WHAT A PLAY: In transition, Miguel drove from the wing into the paint and threw a bounce pass to Bryant, who cut along the baseline, for a two handed dunk.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF earns a much needed victory and just its second road victory during conference play. Next up is a Saturday matchup with Tulane at Yuengling Center at 8 p.m. USF travels to UCF next Wednesday for the final regular season edition of the War on I-4.



