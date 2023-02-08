TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 8, 2023) – South Florida guard Tyler Harris scored a game-high 28 points and set a new American Athletic Conference career three-point makes record but Memphis defeated USF (10-14; 3-8 AAC) 99-81 Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

Selton Miguel had 18 points on nine shots and Russel Tchewa posted his third straight, and ninth career, double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Memphis guard Elijah McCadden made a layup with 2:28 left to make it 93-79.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Kendric Davis controlled the game. He scored 23 points, dished 8 assists, grabbed 5 rebounds and grabbed 2 steals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Memphis scored 30 points off of 17 USF turnovers. The Bulls scored 7 points off of 8 Tigers turnovers.

WHAT A PLAY: Memphis center Kaodirichi Akobundu-ehiogu lost his grip on a rebound and Keyshawn Bryant stole the loose ball near the top of the key. Bryant then raced down the floor for a thunderous dunk to cut the Tigers’ lead to 42-35 with 2:28 left in the first half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Memphis sweeps the regular season series with USF. Up next the Bulls embark on a two-game road trip with stops at Cincinnati on Saturday and at Tulsa next Wed. (Feb 15).