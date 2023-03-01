TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 1, 2023) – Keyshawn Bryant and Selton Miguel came off the bench and combined for 41 points as South Florida rolled in a 72-56 victory over Tulsa Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference game at Yuengling Center.

Bryant scored a game and career-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds and two blocks. Miguel added 11 points, three assists and three rebounds. Sam Hines Jr. had 10 points.

Corey Walker Jr. grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

The win is the third in a row for USF (14-16; 7-10 AAC) and marks its first three-game AAC winning streak since the 2019-20 season.

The Bulls led by 21-points with 17:33 to play in the second half but a 16-3 Tulsa run by the Golden Hurricane closed the gap. Tulsa, however, could not get closer than five points.

USF used a 15-0 run late in the second half to take control of the game.

The Bulls were without starting center Russel Tchewa who is in concussion protocol. Tyler Harris made a three-pointer with 1:05 left to pass Derrick Sharp for the most three-pointers made by a USF player in a single season.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF went on a 15-0 run and held Tulsa scoreless for over four minutes late in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bryant was an efficient 11-of-15 from the field, made a season high four three-pointers and was 4-of-5 at the charity stripe. Half of his six rebounds were OREB that extended Bulls possessions.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tulsa only made 33 percent of its shots.



