TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 25, 2023) – Tyler Harris scored a game-high 30 points, all but three of them in the second half, to lead South Florida to a 71-67 American Athletic Conference victory Saturday night at Yuengling Center.

Harris tied the program record for most made three-pointers in a season (88).



USF (13-16; 6-10 AAC) got 12 points and 9 rebounds from Russel Tchewa, 11 points and 5 rebounds from Jamir Chaplin. Sam Hines Jr. grabbed seven rebounds.

The Bulls have now won three of their last four games.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris sank two free throws with two-seconds to play to give USF a 71-67 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris was magnificent, especially in the second half. On the night Harris made an efficient 7-of-12 shots, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 2 assists and one steal. His five three-pointers was the tenth time this season Harris knocked down at least five threes in a game. Harris also sank 11-14 free throws. He was credited with 40 minutes of playing time.

In a 7:20 stretch of the second half, Harris scored 14 straight points for USF.



THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF made 59.1 percent of its second half shots to 38.1 percent for SMU.



