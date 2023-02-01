News More News
Instant Analysis: South Florida 71 East Carolina 63

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 1, 2023)South Florida used a 24-2 run that started late in the first half and continued after halftime to take control of the game then held off an East Carolina comeback bid in a 71-63 victory Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

The win snaps a two-game USF (10-13; 3-7 AAC) losing streak and gave the Bulls a sweep of the Pirates for the first-time sine the 2018-29 season.

Tyler Harris led the Bulls with 21 points, Jamir Chaplin scored 17 and Russel Tchewa posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Corey Walker Jr. added 3 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.


BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Selton Miguel stole an ECU inbounds pass with 38 seconds left.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Chaplin tied a career-best with his 17 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting. He also made a single-game best three three-pointers to go along with two rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Pirates guard RJ Felton made a jumper with 4:18 left in the first half. ECU didn’t make another shot from the field until there was 14:37 left in the game (9 minutes 41 seconds later).


THE BOTTOM LINE: USF enters its “bye” week by snapping its two-game losing streak. Next up for the Bulls is a rematch with Memphis next Wed. Feb. 8. USF follows that game with another rematch at Cincinnati on Sat. Feb. 11.


