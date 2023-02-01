TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 1, 2023) – South Florida used a 24-2 run that started late in the first half and continued after halftime to take control of the game then held off an East Carolina comeback bid in a 71-63 victory Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

The win snaps a two-game USF (10-13; 3-7 AAC) losing streak and gave the Bulls a sweep of the Pirates for the first-time sine the 2018-29 season.

Tyler Harris led the Bulls with 21 points, Jamir Chaplin scored 17 and Russel Tchewa posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Corey Walker Jr. added 3 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.





