TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 1, 2023) – South Florida used a 24-2 run that started late in the first half and continued after halftime to take control of the game then held off an East Carolina comeback bid in a 71-63 victory Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.
The win snaps a two-game USF (10-13; 3-7 AAC) losing streak and gave the Bulls a sweep of the Pirates for the first-time sine the 2018-29 season.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Selton Miguel stole an ECU inbounds pass with 38 seconds left.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Chaplin tied a career-best with his 17 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting. He also made a single-game best three three-pointers to go along with two rebounds.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE:Pirates guard RJ Felton made a jumper with 4:18 left in the first half. ECU didn’t make another shot from the field until there was 14:37 left in the game (9 minutes 41 seconds later).
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF enters its “bye” week by snapping its two-game losing streak. Next up for the Bulls is a rematch with Memphis next Wed. Feb. 8. USF follows that game with another rematch at Cincinnati on Sat. Feb. 11.